Madhya Pradesh: The Himalaya Academy Holds Annual Investiture Ceremony

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Investiture ceremony for academic session 2023-24 was held with pomp and dignity at The Himalaya Academy, Radhaganj, Dewas. The investiture ceremony signifies reliance and confidence that the school places in the newly-elected council-bearers. SP Sampat Upadhyay and Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh Chauhan graced the event as guests. The head boy, head girl and prefects were administered oath by SP to execute their duties with integrity, faith and excellence.

In his address, SP congratulated the students and motivated them to lead successful lives. He said that success requires hard work and dedication. No work was small or big, every work and every person was important.

Commissioner Chauhan, in his address, said that every student should be able to express oneself. Success comes from being confident in oneself and believing that no matter how many obstacles one encounters, one will overcome them always.

Head Boy Mohit Bablu Rathore, Head Girl Roma Nilesh Chowdhary, discipline Secretary Preeti Dinesh Verma, sports Secretary Rishabh Dilip Yadav, cultural secretary Siddhi Mukesh Thakur, environment secretary Nishika Damodar Tiwari were administered with oath.

