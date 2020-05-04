Madhya Pradesh: The complete guidelines for coronavirus lockdown 3.0

State government on Sunday issued guidelines for the national lockdown 3.0 to be followed till May 17.

Accordingly, in Red Zones only one shop will be allowed to open in urban area but in rural areas all shops are allowed to open from Monday.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday announced the restrictions as per the guidelines of Union home ministry. The state government has decided to give exemptions to various programmes in three different zones.

Following are the DOs and DON’Ts announced by the chief minister.

RED ZONE: In the rural areas, permission is given for all the construction and industrial activities.

In the urban areas, all the single shops, shops situated in the colonies can be opened. Private offices can function with 33% staff.

Similarly, government offices can also function with 33 per cent staff strength. However, officials from the rank of deputy secretary to ACS have to attend the offices cent percent.

In all special economic zones, industrial areas having excess control, those units which are involved in producing essential items are permitted to run.

e-commerce activities for emergency services are permitted. In four wheelers, only two persons can travel along with the driver, but on two-wheelers only the driver is permitted ride. Importantly in the containment areas, only essential services are permitted.

ORANGE ZONE: Several relaxations and facilities are announced but with the riders. On two-wheelers, two people can travel, bus transportation is not permitted in the district and outside the district. People can visit other district after taking prior permission from authorities concerned. Electronic shops, agriculture related shops and others essential business are also permited.

GREEN ZONE: In Green Zones, shops of clothes, electrical and electronics shops and other shops are permitted to operate. However, shopping malls are restricted in all three zones.

City bus services, auto services, automobile showrooms, all repairing shops, vehicle servicing and others are permitted. Buses are permitted to run with the 50 per cent of the passenger strength.

Many activities are restricted in all three zones

Schools, colleges including all teaching and training institutes, air travel, train, state bus transportation are restricted. Interstate transportation, cinema hall, park, sports activities, theatre, bar, swimming pool, auditorium and others are not allowed to operate. All social, cultural, religious, academic, entertainment and other community-based programmes, including religious places and tourism will be restricted in all the three zones.