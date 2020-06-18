Madhya Pradesh: Thanks to MGNREGA, 2 treeless sites in Dhar now boast of lush green cover

Dhar: The ongoing work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, 2005 was inspected on Wednesday. Collector Alok Kumar Singh inspected Gyanpura hillock and Ganga Mahadev Temple sites.
The Gyanpura hillock was treeless and deserted. Under the instructions of district administration, the plantation work began a year ago by zila panchayat. The hard work of labourers and strategies of the administration have made the hillock green with a presence of 5,000 plants. The work began sometime in June 2019, after which the hillock has witnessed thousands of plantations and revival of a local pond for irrigating the plants. The work has employed over 9,000 labourers. Collector Singh, impressed with the worked done, appreciated the labourers. In an interaction with them, he asked them about their wages.
Singh then reached the Ganga Mahadev Temple site, which is a place of worship situated in Sultanpur, Sardarpur. The temple is situated at the foot of another hillock, under a waterfall. The picturesque temple surroundings are now filled with greenery. A pond with capacity of 50,000 litres has been constructed to water these plants. Two boulder check dams have been constructed as well to harvest rain water.
At the temple, 750 saplings have been planted, giving employment to 350 labourers. Guava and jackfruit have also been planted here.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)