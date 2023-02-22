Madhya Pradesh: Thanks giving ceremony over new excise policy held in Dewas

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Cabinet has decided to close all 'Ahatas'(drinking areas near liquor shops) under the new excise policy. Supporting the amendment, a thanksgiving ceremony to express gratitude towards Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was organised at Vikram Sabha Bhawan, under the guidance of Mayor Gita Agarwal.

In chief minister's thanksgiving programme, mayor Agarwal said that the women of the state would feel more secure with the decision. “In view of the safety of sisters, daughters and mothers, we are proud of the new liquor policy,” said the mayor. On this occasion, councillors Divya Ahuja, Ritu Savner, BJP leader Neetu Jadhav, Mamta Modi were present. Monika Sharma proposed vote of thanks.

Corporation Health Committee in-charge Dharmendra Singh Bais, BJP leader Bharat Chaudhary, Nayan Kanungo, corporation superintendent engineer Arun Mehta, assistant engineer Induprabha Bharti, Vishal Jagtap and others were also present. Programme was conducted by senior BJP leader Om Joshi.

