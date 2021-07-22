Madhya Pradesh: Textile project of Rs 300 cr to be set up in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Representatives of Burhanpur Textile Private Limited Company, a Burhanpur based textile manufacturing company, met chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at Mantralaya and presented the investment proposal to set up a textile project in Burhanpur with an investment of about Rs 300 crore.

Industry representatives included Omprakash Mittal, Ravi Poddar, Vedant Mittal, Sudhir Pate and Sunil Mor. M/s Burhanpur Textile Limited was established in the year 1956. The company has nine units operating in Burhanpur town with a turnover of more than Rs 221 crore in the financial year 2020-21.

1000 people will get employment

The operation of the project will provide employment to about 1000 persons. Out of this, direct employment will be available to 200 persons and self-employment to about 800 persons.