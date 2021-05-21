Madhya Pradesh: Testing machine worth Rs 40L lies defunct in Jaora Government Hospital

Jaora: The recently installed Automatic Biochemistry Analyzer worth Rs 40 lakh is lying defunct in Government Hospital.
It was installed 25 days ago but the samples are still being sent to private labs and the reports are received a day later.
All the Covid wards are packed with corona infected patients and a person undergoes at least 10-15 medical examinations costing Rs 1000-Rs 1500 per test.
The patients and their kin demanded that the machine should be used for testing as it can give report of 30 tests within an hour.
They complaint that due to the negligence of the local administration they are forced to bear additional expenses of private labs.
People will get rid of the day long wait for reports of blood and urine tests after the testing begins through this analyzer machine.
At present, a small analyzer machine in hospital, which can perform 3-5 tests like blood sugar, CBC and Creatinine is being used at the centre while the rest 300-400 samples for CRP, SDOT, LDH and other tests are sent to private labs.
Block Medical Officer Dr Deepak Paldiya claimed that the tests using automatic biochemistry analyzer machine will be launched soon. He said the cable and necessary fittings of the machine is underway.
