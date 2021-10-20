Madhya Pradesh: Temporary power connection for 300 voting centres

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Following the directives of Election Commission (EC), Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Ltd (MPPKVVCL), Indore has decided to allot temporary power connection to 300 voting centres across Khandwa, Khargone, Dewas, Burhanpur and Alirajpur district.

MPPKVVCL managing director Amit Tomar said many among 2,500 polling stations in Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and 325 polling stations in Jobat Vidhan Sabha of Alirajpur district- do not have permanent power connection.

Tomar said that the superintending engineers, executive engineers have been instructed to coordinate with the Returning Officer to ensure that polling stations have power supply at least 3 days before the polling.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 01:53 AM IST