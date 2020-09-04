Madhya Pradesh: Temporary connections to farmers only through app, says West Discom

Indore: Madhya Pradesh Western Region Power Distribution Company is going to give temporary connections only through its mobile app.

“This will help in online monitoring and the message at the end of the connection period will reach consumers and engineers directly on their phones,” said West Discom managing director Amit Tomar.

Tomar held a meeting of engineers of all 15 districts in Malwa-Nimar on Friday.

While addressing the meeting, Tomar said that the preparation of direct benefit transfer (DBT) has to be completed at the earliest for the farmers who are entitled to free electricity connections.

The accounts of permanent connections of each farmer, account Khasra, Aadhar, bank details should be recorded in a special app. “This work should be completed in the next two weeks,” Tomar said.

He said that the complaints of consumers should be resolved in grievance redressal camps which are being organised till September 15.

The MD said that the power supply should be proper, revenue collection target should be consistent, billing efficiency should be sufficient, as well as the cash revenue rate per unit should be in a continuously increasing.

Tomar hailed Mandsaur superintendent engineer Manoj Sharma on meeting all the parameters set by West Discom.

“Malwa-Nimar is agriculture oriented. Rabi season is going to start from October so preparations for unintruppted supply should be made accordingly.

Help from tehsildars for DBT

West Discom CGM Santosh Tagore said that about 4.10 lakh eligible farmers of SC/ST category are given free electricity for irrigation. These farmer are now to be given benefit under DBT. For this survey is currently going on. For their land records, Discom engineers should take help from tehsildars.