Madhya Pradesh: Temple traditions follow unique approach amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sanawad: The gates of Ucchista Ganapati temple located on edge of the district were opened on Saturday for carrying out chariot of lord Krishna within the temple premises. Every year chariot of lord Krishna was carried out throughout the district but due to the pandemic, permission of the program was cancelled.

However, in order to follow the traditions, the chariot was taken out in the temple itself, informed acharya pandit Sandeep Barve. He added that every year on the occasion of krishna paksha chaturthi, the gates of the temple are opened and a chariot ride is carried with the large number of devotees participating but due to pandemic situation, the yatra was cancelled as organization denied the permission due to the fear of large of devotees following amidst the pandemic.

Pandit Barve informed that 21 couples started the worship process at 8 am prior to yatra followed by aarti at 9 am. The chariot was taken in the temple premises itself in which devotees pulled the rope of the deity.

The aarti of Lord Uchishth Ganesha was performed at 7.30 pm. The padravani of the deity was held in 21 families and shops in the district. Also, the padravani of the deity will take place at Barwah today and at Anjad on Monday. Temple committee bowed to thank devotees at the temple.