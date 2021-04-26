Madhya Pradesh: Tejaswi Dal encourages people in rural areas of Ratlam to go for vaccination

Ratlam: NGO Shrushri Samaj Sewa Samiti’s wing Tejaswi Dal members on Monday launched a special awareness drive in villages to encourage people to go for Covid-19 vaccination.

NGO members visited Julwania, Munshipada and other adjoining villages and held discussion with villagers and answered their queries. As per information, members of the Tejaswi Dal not only met eligible residents for vaccination but also youths to be covered under vaccination from May 1.

To invite them for vaccination at Government Centre, Tejaswi Dal members distributed yellow rice (Pile Chawal) considered an auspicious sign to respond to the invitation positively.

Tejaswi Dal vice president Arpit Upadhyay and secretary Pallavi Tak said that members of the Tejaswi Dal have started pursuing villagers to undergo vaccination without fail and follow Covid protocol.