Madhya Pradesh: Tejaswi Dal encourages people in rural areas of Ratlam to go for vaccination

Ratlam: NGO Shrushri Samaj Sewa Samiti’s wing Tejaswi Dal members on Monday launched a special awareness drive in villages to encourage people to go for Covid-19 vaccination.
NGO members visited Julwania, Munshipada and other adjoining villages and held discussion with villagers and answered their queries. As per information, members of the Tejaswi Dal not only met eligible residents for vaccination but also youths to be covered under vaccination from May 1.
To invite them for vaccination at Government Centre, Tejaswi Dal members distributed yellow rice (Pile Chawal) considered an auspicious sign to respond to the invitation positively.
Tejaswi Dal vice president Arpit Upadhyay and secretary Pallavi Tak said that members of the Tejaswi Dal have started pursuing villagers to undergo vaccination without fail and follow Covid protocol.
Tejaswi Dal members Govid Dodiyar, Sonu Gurjar, Mahendra Barupal,Subham Sikhwal, Priya Patil, Simmi Rothore, Kajal TaK, Puja Vyas, Divya Shrivastava, Vishal Saxena, Harshit Soni and Satish Tak participated in the drive that began today.
As per information, Covid-19 active cases are on the rise in the rural belt of the district.
As per official information available on Sunday evening, cases have been reported from villages Bilpank, Piploda, Raoti, Bangrod, Delanpur, Bobrod, Bajna, Aalniya, Pipalkhuta, Lunera, Salakhedi, Pingrala, Bhatuni, Sujalana, Badawada, Bajeda, Semliya, Malwasa, Bhuteda and Bodhina.
Pressure on existing medical facilities at district headquarter has increased manifold in last few days and now cases from the rural belt have also started reaching hospitals.
As per information released by Dean Government Medical College Dr Jitendra Gupta on Sunday, all ICU and HUD beds were fully occupied.
120 oxygen beds were also occupied and 123 patients were admitted on non-oxygen beds. The hospital has 202 non-oxygen beds. The total capacity of GMC is 550 beds for the Covid patients.
Meanwhile, 245 new cases were detected in the district when sample reports were released on Sunday evening. As per the health bulletin of Sunday evening a total of 212 patients were discharged after recovery. Five deaths were also reported.
