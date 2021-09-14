Madhya Pradesh: Tehsildar given a memo on Kalakund amenities

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Kalakund village, in Mhow district, paid their respects at the Gandhi statue and then submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar at the tehsil office stating their demands for the basic living amenities.

The memorandum stated that the road in the village had not been constructed and was causing trouble to commuters. Absence of any road had also cut off the villagers from the main road.

The villagers claim to have been trying for a very long time to get the road built, but that 3-kilometre-long strip has still not been constructed. This memorandum also mentioned their demand for provision of drinking water under the ‘Nal Jal Yojana’ and improvement of the health facilities in the village.

25 crates of liquor seized from a car

Pithampur police found 25 crates of country liquor after implementing a checkpoint on the goodluck square acting on the information from an informant. Pithampur TI Chandrabhan Singh Chadhar told that car no. MP09CD5701 was found to be carrying country liquor which is estimated to be worth Rs1,13,000. Police managed to nab a man named Parasram but his one other accomplice managed to flee the scene.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:47 AM IST