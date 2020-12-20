Madhya Pradesh: Techie hubby married twice within 5 days, alleges first wife

As per the complaint, the entire matter came to the fore when one of the relatives of girl from Khandwa went to a wedding dinner in Mhow tehsil of Indore district. Finding resemblance with the groom of his kin he shared a photograph of the ‘Mhow wedding groom’ with the Khandwa woman over the phone on December 7, CSP Gathare said.

Subsequently, a woman from Khandwa who entered into the wed-lock just five-days back lodged a police complaint here, seeking registration of an FIR against the accused.

As per the complaint, the family had spent Rs 10 lakh on the marriage and have given household items to the bride.

The complaint also stated that the accused, after marrying the woman here, took her to his place in Indore. After a few days, he told her that he had to go to Bhopal for some unavoidable work, but, he went to Mhow to marry another woman, the official said.

On December 2, the accused had come for the wedding here with his parents, brothers, sister, and other relatives, he said.

When the Khandwa victim’s family spoke to the woman with whom the accused tied the knot in Indore, she told them that her marriage was arranged and not a forced one, as per the complaint.

After December 7, the accused did not return home and switched off his mobile phone, CSP said. The search for the accused is underway, he added.

CSP said that if woman’s claim is found to be correct then an FIR will be registered under Section 494 (marrying again during lifetime of spouse) and other relevant sections of IPC.