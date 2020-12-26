Madhya Pradesh: Teachers demand cancellation of their proficiency test, submit memorandum addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Kukshi (Dhar district): The Kukshi block unit of Tribal Welfare Teachers’ Association submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Sunil Davar on Friday and demanded to cancel the teacher’s proficiency test. The memorandum was addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

In the memorandum, the teachers stated that the decision to conduct the proficiency tests for subject teachers of class X and XII for delivering results between 0% to 40% or less than that in 2019-20 academic session, is against the dignity of the teachers and will blur their image.

Association office bearers stated that factors like dearth of teachers and principals in schools, too many students in one class are responsible for poor results of students and it is inappropriate to hold teachers solely responsible for it.