Madhya Pradesh: Teachers demand cancellation of their proficiency test, submit memorandum addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Kukshi (Dhar district): The Kukshi block unit of Tribal Welfare Teachers’ Association submitted a memorandum to tehsildar Sunil Davar on Friday and demanded to cancel the teacher’s proficiency test. The memorandum was addressed to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
In the memorandum, the teachers stated that the decision to conduct the proficiency tests for subject teachers of class X and XII for delivering results between 0% to 40% or less than that in 2019-20 academic session, is against the dignity of the teachers and will blur their image.
Association office bearers stated that factors like dearth of teachers and principals in schools, too many students in one class are responsible for poor results of students and it is inappropriate to hold teachers solely responsible for it.
The Association has demanded to cancel the proficiency test of teachers and said government should address the main causes responsible for poor results. They said teachers are not avoiding their responsibilities but to conduct an examination to test their efficiency is hurting. In the memorandum, they have also demanded to take 16 teachers back on duty who were given compulsory retirement the previous year.
Tribal Welfare Teachers Association vice president Mukesh Patidar, Kukshi tehsil president Shivram Patidar and other office bearers of the association were present along with teachers when the memorandum was submitted.
