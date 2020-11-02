Madhya Pradesh: Teacher suspended for social media post against PM, UP CM

Dhar: Collector and district election officer Alok Kumar Singh suspended teacher of Chikli Primary School, at Bhaisola Complex in Badnawar Tehsil, Bherulal Suryavanshi for posting an objectionable post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath on social media.

The complaint was investigated by returning officer Badnawar. The suspension was recommended after the complaint was found correct in the investigation.

Last warning to staff nurse

Collector and district election officer Alok Kumar Singh gave last warning to CHC Civil Hospital Kukshi staff nurse Sangeeta Saimon after she posted 35 political posts on social media (WhatsApp Group of Civil Hospital Kukshi) on October 7. These posts were against a specific political party and violated code of conduct. She was warned of action if she repeated the offence in future.