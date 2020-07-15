Madhya Pradesh: Teacher, cop held for peddling liquor in Nagda

Nagda: In a bizarre incident, one police constable and a teacher caught peddling liquor in a car in Nagda. Over 40 boxes of liquor have been seized from the car which they were driving. The total value of seized liquor is around Rs 1.24 lakh.

Addressing media persons, Nagda mandi police station in charge Shyamchandra Sharma informed that on Wednesday acting on the tip-off, Mandi police team put pickets near Kali Mata temple on Nagda – Khachrod road. At around 7 am, team saw a car (MP43/CA 3980) heading towards them. When it was stopped the driver introduced himself as as Ravi Shakya, a resident of Amaltas Colony of Ratlam while his co-passenger introduced himself as Praveen Jatav, a resident of Police Line, Ratlam.

However, when cops checked the car police recovered 40 sealed boxes containing liquor bottles. During further investigation, police recovered a police uniform having shoulder badge of MP Police from the front seat.

On quizzing Praveen told police that he is a cop and is posted at Ratlam’s Manakchowk police station. When asked, they both failed to present their license and other relevant documents.

Both the accused have been booked under relevant sections of excise act and produced them before local court.

Police station incharge Sharma further added that this it is not the first time as earlier Jatav has been caught supplying liquor to his relative one Rajkumar Garg, a resident of Nagda.

During the lockdown a female constable was caught red handed peddling liquor. At that time, Birlagram police station arrested her with liquor stuffed in her two-wheeler.