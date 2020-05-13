Madhya Pradesh: Task Force to chalk industry's revival after corona crisis

In order to compensate the industries for the loss incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Task Force will be set-up in the State. It will work to formulate pro-industry policies and the voices of the industrialists.

This was the essence of an online meeting organised by Global Forum for Industrial Development (GFID) where representatives of over 45 different business associations from different regions of the state, prominent BJP leaders and numerous people via Facebook, took part. The meeting which was conducted by GFID president and industrialist Deepak Bhandari lasted four hours.

BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma suggested that the Task Force should work closely with the government in all districts. BJP leader Govind Malu said it will send the voices and concerns of the industrialists to the Chief Minister and Prime Minister

Deepak Bhandari, president of the GFID and secretary Hitesh Oswal spoke of the problems of each district.

The representatives of the industries who participated are Mahesh Gupta from Laghu Udhyog Bharti, Rajeev Agarwal from Mandideep Association, Yogesh Goyal from Govindpura Association, Deepak Sharma, President of Small Industries Association, President of Malwa Chamber of Commerce Ajit Singh Narang and Secretary Haryanvi , Dhananjay Chinchalkar from Laghu Udhyog Bharti, Mohammad Peethawala from Loha Traders Association, Sanjay Patwardhan from Polo Ground Association and Vinay Kalani AIMP.