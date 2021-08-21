Madhya Pradesh: Target to complete Metro first phase by 2023 end

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The first phase of the Metro project is now targeted to be completed by 2023 end, said Metro project additional managing director Anil Joshi on Saturday.

After a long gap, the work on the project restarted a few days back and now monitoring will be done every fortnight, he said.

He added that on Friday, additional secretary Dr Surendra Bangde was in the city for inspections of several projects which included the Metro project. Joshi said that several teams will monitor the quality and other aspects of the projects.

“All the problems in the projects have been resolved and I am minutely keeping watch. I will ensure that the work is completed as per the deadlines,” said Joshi.

