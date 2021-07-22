Madhya Pradesh: Tapti Mega Recharge Scheme gets principal approval in Burhanpur

Burhanpur: Fromer cabinet minister and senior BJP leader Archana Chitnis demanded CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to give necessary instructions to the concerned officers for implementation of the Tapti Mega Recharge Scheme on the ground. Talking to the media, Chitnis said that during the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visit to Burhanpur, they presented detailed information about Tapti Mega Recharge Scheme, a much anticipated project for the area.

BJP leader said that the world's cheapest irrigation project will cost around Rs 10,000 crores and once it will be completed. After the completion of this ambitious project, as many 70 to 80 rivers and streams of Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will be recharged and thousands of hectares of land in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will be irrigated. Not only this, there will be no cyclone-like situation in the area in future, nor will the mercury of the area ever reach about 47 degrees Celsius.

Chitnis said that after the completion of Tapti Mega Recharge Scheme, it will be possible to develop the capacity to provide 100 per cent banana production in India for the next 200 years.

After the implementation of the scheme, 20 thousand million cubic feet (or TMCF) water will be available for irrigation and drinking. In the past, under the leadership of the then Union water resources minister Uma Bharti, aerial survey of Tapti Mega Recharge Scheme has also been completed. In which the then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was also present.

After the aerial survey, the task force committee at Jalgaon had underlined the importance of the plan by giving its detailed presentation on the project by the experts. In the above meeting, a demand was made for the provision of token amount to prepare the comprehensive project report (DPR) within the time limit for the recognition of Inter-State Control Board (ISC), Central Water Commission (CWC) and Central Ground Water Board.