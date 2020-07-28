Madhya Pradesh: Taking selfies near water bodies banned in Barwani, Section 144 imposed

The district administration on Monday imposed Section 144 in Barwani of Madhya Pradesh and banned taking selfies near water bodies in the district.

This comes after police last week rescued two girls in Chhindwara, who got stuck in Pench river while taking selfies.

The incident occurred on July 23 when a group of girls ventured into the Pench riverside and two of them got stuck after the water level rose.

The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday, July 24 rescued the two girls. A video of the same has gone viral.