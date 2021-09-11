Madhya Pradesh: Taiwanese delegation discusses business with local industrialists



Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A delegation from the Taiwan World Trade Centre and industrialists of the state have expressed a desire to help each other during a meeting held on Friday.

Welbar Wang, liaison officer of Taiwan World Trade Center and his aide Sonali Hoole, held discussions with president of Association of Industries Madhya Pradesh, Pramod Dafaria and officers of MSME Development Institute, officials of Malwa Chamber of Commerce.

The meeting discussed issues related to transfer of top-end technology and machinery from Taiwan in various fields including pharmaceuticals which would benefit the state.

The Tiwanese delegations said that at present there were restrictions in place due to Covid and once that was lifted the industrialists from the city could visit Taiwan and see the machinery.

Dafaria said that MP is a developing state from the industrial and commercial point of view where there are various types of industries of MSME sector, including many exporting industries and businesses which would benefit from technology transfer.

