Madhya Pradesh: Tableau of forest department claims top spot in Burhanpur

BURHANPUR: In Burhanpur, collector Praveen Singh hoisted national flag at the main programme held at Nehru Stadium. Singh read out Chief Minister’s message for the people.

Later, collector and SP Rahul Kumar Lodha took salute. Tableaux highlighting the government schemes and projects were also part of the march past. Officials and the employees of various government departments were feted for their excellent work.

Cultural and awareness programme presented by schoolchildren from Nehru Montessori Senior Secondary School, Shri Gurukul Khadkod, Macrovision Academy enthralled the audience.

Tableau of forest department, followed by Police department’s tableau on woman pride claimed first and second spot. Platoon commander Kamlesh Yadav of district police force claimed first prize for parade, followed by platoon commander Kavita Arya of district police. Burhanpur MLA Thakur Surendra Singh, additional collector Kailash Wankhede, ASP MK Prasav, sub-divisional officer (revenue) KR Badole, deputy collector Hemlata Solanki and others were present.

At, Krishi Upaj Mandi, samiti president Thakur Santosh Singh Dixit hoisted a national flag Krishi Upaj Mandi and raised Bharat Mata Ki Jai slogans. They paid tribute to the national heroes. Mandi post bearers including secretary Jairam Wankhede, mandi inspector Kishore Swami, assistant inspector Sadhana Patel and others were present.