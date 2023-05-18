Madhya Pradesh: Syedna Sahib guides Bohras towards embracing humility

FP Photo

Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): The leader of the Dawoodi Bohra community, His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin on Wednesday delivered a sermon at Hakimi Masjid in Burhanpur to commemorate the death anniversary of Syedi Abdulqadir Hakimuddin who is greatly revered by the community.

Thousands of community members in Madhya Pradesh and other parts of the country gathered at Burhanpur to observe the occasion with Syedna.

While addressing community members, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin shared the noble values and virtues of Syedi Abdulqadir Hakimuddin and emphasised the significance of upholding moral values and ethical principles.

He particularly elaborated on the importance of humility in every aspect of our lives. Syedna Saifuddin also counselled community members to remain fully focused while performing any work which helps in making significant progress and achieving success in life. Later in the afternoon, Syedna also inaugurated the newly expanded Taiyebi Masjid located at Dawoodpura.

Reflecting on Syedna’s sermon, Tafsazzul Mulayamwala, media co-ordinator for Dawoodi Bohras in Burhanpur said, ‘As Syedna Saifuddin travels across the world visiting members of the community in villages, towns and cities, he continues to provide us with a sense of direction and purpose in our lives.’

He added, ‘Syedna leads by example, displaying humility and humbleness in his own conduct. His interactions with community members and people from diverse backgrounds reflect his genuine concern, care and kindness for all. Syedna is currently visiting towns and villages in Nimar region, spread across the south-western region of Madhya Pradesh. Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin arrived in Burhanpur on Tuesday after visiting Indore, Betma, Kukshi, Dahi, Barwani, Sendhwa, Dharampuri and Khargone.