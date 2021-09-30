Madhya Pradesh: Swimmers of Neemuch win 47 medals

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Swimmers of the town brought laurels by winning 47 medals including 29 gold medals in state-level open swimming competition held in Bhopal held from September 24 to 27.

Swimming coach Prabhu Moolchandani and president Ashok Modi said that Nanak Moolchandani, Siddhant Singh Jadaun, Nilesh Ghavri, Kanak Dharwal and Anushka Srivastava, Sameer Singh Jadoun won 22 medals including 16 gold.

Nanak Moolchandani and Siddhant jointly bagged 5 gold medals and won senior championship trophy. In 4 days the team won 47 medals including 29 gold, 12 silver and 6 bronze medals.

Prabhu said that the performance of Rohit Ahir, Ayush Gaur, Prateek Singh Bhardaj, Gaurav Maurya, and Nikhar Goel who were part of the water polo team playing for the first time was also excellent.

Kin, relatives and friends congratulated the athletes on this achievement and wished for their bright future.

