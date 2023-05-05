Madhya Pradesh: Swasth Bharat Sarathi Samman award for Jayvardhan Joshi in Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): BJP business cell state co-ordinator and BJYM member Jayvardhan Joshi was felicitated with ‘Swasth Bharat Sarathi Samman’ award during ‘Swasth Sansad 2023’, at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication. He was awarded for his services under India Co-win Action Network (I-CAN). Joshi said that I-CAN was created under the guidance of ICCR president Vinay Sahastrabuddhe. He added that I-CAN helped many during corona period.

I-CAN also worked with NITI Aayog, Child Rights Protection Commission and others. Joint Secretary of Government of India Alok Mishra, Indian Revenue Service officer Sachin Singh, university vice-chancellor professor KG Suresh, senior socialist Mohan Dakonia, former DGP S K Raut and others were also present. Joshi dedicated the award to his mother late Vijaya Joshi.