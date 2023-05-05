 Madhya Pradesh: Swasth Bharat Sarathi Samman award for Jayvardhan Joshi in Hatpipliya
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Swasth Bharat Sarathi Samman award for Jayvardhan Joshi in Hatpipliya

Madhya Pradesh: Swasth Bharat Sarathi Samman award for Jayvardhan Joshi in Hatpipliya

He was awarded for his services under India Co-win Action Network (I-CAN).

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 01:47 AM IST
article-image

Hatpipliya (Madhya Pradesh): BJP business cell state co-ordinator and BJYM member Jayvardhan Joshi was felicitated with ‘Swasth Bharat Sarathi Samman’ award during ‘Swasth Sansad 2023’, at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication. He was awarded for his services under India Co-win Action Network (I-CAN). Joshi said that I-CAN was created under the guidance of ICCR president Vinay Sahastrabuddhe. He added that I-CAN helped many during corona period.

I-CAN also worked with NITI Aayog, Child Rights Protection Commission and others. Joint Secretary of Government of India Alok Mishra, Indian Revenue Service officer Sachin Singh, university vice-chancellor professor KG Suresh, senior socialist Mohan Dakonia, former DGP S K Raut and others were also present. Joshi dedicated the award to his mother late Vijaya Joshi.

Read Also
Bhopal: Sajjan announces candidate from Hatpipliya seat, kicks up storm in party
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Swasth Bharat Sarathi Samman award for Jayvardhan Joshi in Hatpipliya

Madhya Pradesh: Swasth Bharat Sarathi Samman award for Jayvardhan Joshi in Hatpipliya

Madhya Pradesh: Crop over 2,200-hectare damaged by rain in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Crop over 2,200-hectare damaged by rain in Burhanpur

Madhya Pradesh: Bohra community welcomes Syedna Sahab in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Bohra community welcomes Syedna Sahab in Dhar

Madhya Pradesh: Heroin worth over Rs 20 cr seized in Mandsaur, 1 held

Madhya Pradesh: Heroin worth over Rs 20 cr seized in Mandsaur, 1 held

Madhya Pradesh: 19 Baraatis injured after tractor trolley overturns in Barwani district

Madhya Pradesh: 19 Baraatis injured after tractor trolley overturns in Barwani district