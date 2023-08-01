Madhya Pradesh: Swarnim Bharat Manch Takes Out Protest March In Ujjain | Representational Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradseh): On the call of Swarnim Bharat Manch (SBM), dozens of workers marched from Dewasgate to Daulatganj on Monday following the threat given by the youth from the Muslim community for not allowing the sawari of Baba Mahakal and later reached Mahakal temple.

SBM president Dinesh Shrivastava said that the workers had informed the district administration at Daulatganj Square to submit a memorandum addressing the Chief Minister.

But no one came to collect the memorandum from the district administration, so the workers began to shout slogans. After a while, the collector sent a naib tehsildar to collect the memorandum. The SBM has put forward 11 principle demands in the memorandum.

Out of which the main demand is that Lord Mahakal is the king of creation. So, a warning coming from a youth of the Muslim community on his sawari is nothing but treason.

The action taken by the district administration is not sufficient. The collector had to file a complaint against the accused youth, but the administration did not even give the application. This proves that the district administration is scared of that community, Shrivastava alleged.

