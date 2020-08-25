Madhya Pradesh: Swarnakar community suspects foul play in Soni family mass suicide case, demands probe

Neemuch: Alleging foul play in the mass suicide committed by five members of Soni family in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, members of Swarnakar community demanded that the case be probed from the murder angle and not as the mass suicide.
Community members led by district president Radheyshyam Soni and Neemuch Swarnakar Samaj president Narendra Soni submitted memorandum to the district collector Jitendra Singh Raje and superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Rai.
Earlier on August 23, five of family members of Dharamdas Soni, retired state animal husbandry department employee found hanging at their home under mysterious circumstances in Khargapur town of Tikamgarh district. Deceased were identified as Dharamdas Soni, 62, wife Poona, 55, son Manohar, 27, daughter-in-law Sonam, 25, and grandson Sahitya, 4.
They were found in two separate rooms of their house at Ganj Mohalla locality of Khargapur town. Police found injury marks on the daughter-in-law’s body and blood on Manohar’s chest.
According to SP Prashant Khare, “The house has been sealed and samples have been collected by forensic experts. The autopsy will be conducted by a panel of doctors. Though it seems a case of suicide, anything concrete can only be said once the autopsy reports are out.”
Sources, however, said there was a dispute in the family for some days over the sale of piece of land and Manohar not having a job.
Community members from Neemuch while submitting memorandum claimed that similar nature of incident took place in Maneri village of Mandla district where six persons were murdered. In that case, police yet to take relevant action.
They demanded state government to investigate Tikamgarh incident considering as the mass murder instead of mass suicide as police found injury marks on the daughter-in-law’s body and blood on Manohar’s chest.