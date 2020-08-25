Madhya Pradesh: Swarnakar community suspects foul play in Soni family mass suicide case, demands probe

Neemuch: Alleging foul play in the mass suicide committed by five members of Soni family in Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, members of Swarnakar community demanded that the case be probed from the murder angle and not as the mass suicide.

Community members led by district president Radheyshyam Soni and Neemuch Swarnakar Samaj president Narendra Soni submitted memorandum to the district collector Jitendra Singh Raje and superintendent of police Manoj Kumar Rai.

Earlier on August 23, five of family members of Dharamdas Soni, retired state animal husbandry department employee found hanging at their home under mysterious circumstances in Khargapur town of Tikamgarh district. Deceased were identified as Dharamdas Soni, 62, wife Poona, 55, son Manohar, 27, daughter-in-law Sonam, 25, and grandson Sahitya, 4.

They were found in two separate rooms of their house at Ganj Mohalla locality of Khargapur town. Police found injury marks on the daughter-in-law’s body and blood on Manohar’s chest.