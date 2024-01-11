Madhya Pradesh: Swachh Survey 2023 Khandwa Slips To 37th Rank From 12th Position |

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): With Swachh Survekshan 2023 results declared on Thursday, Khandwa town of Madhya Pradesh which ranked 12th position in 2022, failed to maintain its previous year's show and slipped to 37th rank among 446 cities across the country. In state-level ranking, Khandwa bagged ninth rank.

Since the start of the Swachh Survekshan competition, Khandwa has achieved better performance in cleanliness year after year and has improved the rank, but this is the first time that the city has lagged in the competition. The main reason for this is believed to be a lack of attention to cleanliness in the wards and not collecting wet and dry waste separately from door-to-door vehicles.

Last time, Khandwa was third in state

As soon as the results of the Swachh Survekshan were announced on Thursday, the health staff of the municipal corporation appeared active in the cleanliness system. It may be noted that Khandwa was ranked 12th in the cleanliness survey of the year 2022. Whereas it was third in the state.

Positions obtained in previous years

In the Cleanliness Survey-2017 Khandwa was ranked 73rd in the competition of 434 cities, in the year 2018 it was ranked 99th in the competition of 4,203 cities, in the year 2019 it was ranked 93rd in the competition of 4,237 cities and in the year 2020, Khandwa was ranked 21st in the competition of 4,242 cities. Khandwa was ranked 20th in the Swachh Survekshan of the year 2021.