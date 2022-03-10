Madhya Pradesh: Survey to be conducted to assess crop loss in Alot; Mandsaur farmers demand ompensation

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): In order to provide much need relief to the farmers, patwaris of the villages affected by sudden rainfall and heavy hailstorm will conduct a survey to assess the crop loss in the area today, informed sub-divisional officer Manisha Vaskale.

The unseasonal downpour followed by hailstorm due to fluctuation in weather resulted in heavy loss of Rabi crop in the area on Wednesday. Asawata gram panchayat sarpanch Man Singh Gurjar said that the winds followed by sudden rainfall which later turned into a hailstorm in the evening severely damaged the standing crops in Asawata, Aligarh, Songiri and other nearby villages.

The aggrieved farmers are worried and making efforts to save the remaining crop. They are storing the wheat and gram in their barns.

Asawata Halka No 5 patwari Ranveer Singh Tomar said that he had received information about the hailstorm from the farmers and would be visiting the fields today to assess the crop loss.

Compensation demanded for farmers' loss

/Crop damage due to unseasonal rain/

FP News Service

Mandsaur

The unseasonal rain since the last two days due to fluctuation in weather has resulted in heavy crop loss across the Mandsaur district.

After reviewing the crop loss in the area, Malhargarh block president Anil Sharma demanded compensation after assessing the damaged crops at the earliest. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya has appraised the situation in the district to the CM and the finance minister.

Farmers, particularly in Malhargarh, Mandsaur, Suwasra, Sitamau, Garoth and other rural areas of the district, have been badly affected.

Local farmer Anil Sharma said that standing crops including opium, wheat, flax, gram and many more, which are ready for harvest, have been majorly affected due to the unseasonal rain coupled with the hailstorm. Farmers had appealed that a survey to assess crops loss be conducted.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 09:47 PM IST