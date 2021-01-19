Madhya Pradesh: SURAJ HOPES TO SHINE IN NEPAL: Tailor’s son from Tanda village makes it to international kabaddi sports meet along with another villager

Bagh (Dhar district): Two boys from Tanda village - Suraj Dalke and Rahul Baghel - of Bagh tehsil have been chosen to play kabaddi (under 17) in Bhagat Singh Indo-Nepal International Sports Meet to be held in Nepal from January 23-27.

State selector of Shahid Bhagat Singh Sports Foundation of India Nirvesh Wankhede told Free Press that Suraj Dalke and Rahul Baghel will play in under 17 category in Indian kabaddi team in the international sports meet.

Suraj stays at Ambedkar colony in Tanda village where his father Prakash Dalke is a tailor. Suraj has been passionate about playing kabaddi since childhood.