Madhya Pradesh: Superfast special trains to clear festive rush

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In order to handle passenger rush during the festive season, Western Railway on Monday announced a Superfast special train between Ahmedabad and Kanpur central via Ratlam.

As per the information, the train No 01905 from Kanpur Central to Ahmedabad will run every Monday from October 25 to November 29 while Train No 01906 will run from Ahmedabad to Kanpur Central every Tuesday from October 26 to November 30.

The train No. 01905 from Kanpur Central to Ahmedabad will depart at 3.35 pm on Mondays from Kanpur Central and reach Ratlam railway station at 5.30 am on Tuesday and touch Ahmedabad at 11 am on the same day.

Similarly, train No 01906 will depart from Ahmedabad at 3.05 pm on every Tuesday and reach Ratlam railway station at 8.45 pm and Kanpur central at 11.55 am on Wednesday.

Stoppages of the train from both side will be at Etawah, Tundala, Agra Fort,Fateshpur sikri, Rupbas,Bayana, Gangapur city, Sawai Madhopur, Kota,Ratlam,Chhayapuri,Anand ,Nadiad . Composition of the train will be one second AC, 8 third AC, 8 sleeper and five general coaches.

Western Railway announced a superfast special train between Bandra Terminus -Subedarganj, Bandra terminus - Mau junction and Surat – Subedarganj via Ratlam.

Train No 09191 from Bandra terminus to Subedarganj will run from October 27 to November 24 every Wednesday while train No 09192 from Subedarganj to Bandra terminus will run every Friday from October 29 to November 26.

Train No 09193 from Bandra terminus to Mau junction will run from October 26 to November 16 on every Tuesday while train No 09194 from Mau Junction to Bandra terminus will run on every Thursday from October 28 to November 18.

Train No 09117 from Surat to Subedarganj will run from October 22 to November 26 on every Friday while train No 09118 from Subedarganj to Surat will run on every Saturday from October 23 to November 27.

Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to travel in these trains and passengers will have to follow Covid related protocol and SOP, informed railway press release.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Three Haryana men arrested for thefts at SBI ATMs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 01:48 AM IST