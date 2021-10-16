e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:33 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Super Speciality Hospital to have dialysis, cardiology unit by month-end, says Divisional commissioner

He inspected the oxygen unit being built in the Super Speciality Hospital.
Staff Reporter
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Divisional commissioner Pawan Kumar Sharma reached Super Speciality Hospital, MY Hospital, Chacha Nehru Hospital and Cancer Hospital on Friday and took stock of the new arrangements being started there.

He inspected the oxygen unit being built in the Super Speciality Hospital. He said that effective arrangements are being made by the district administration to fight against corona. In line with this, oxygen units are being set up in hospitals. Oxygen units have been installed in seven government hospitals of the city, and they will become functional in the next 5 to 10 days.

Sharma informed that the dialysis and cardiology unit would be started in the Super Specialty Hospital by the end of the month. He informed that more than Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned by the State Government for the up-gradation of the accidental trauma centre, dedicated paediatric ICU and microbiology lab at Chacha Nehru Hospital. An action
plan is being prepared for effective utilisation of the said amount so that better facilities can be provided to the people in case there is third wave of corona.

Div Commissioner had inspected Hosp on Thursday also

This was commissioner Sharma's second visit to the Super Speciality Hospital in two days. On Thursday also Sharma had reached the hospital and interacted with the staff. He had also directed that all oxygen plants in government hospitals should be completed quickly and he had told IDA CEO Vivek Shotriya, who was also present, to keep a close watch.

