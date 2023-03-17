Madhya Pradesh: Summer special Vapi Izzatnangar train to start from March 24

Representative Photo |

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): In order to clear the summer rush, Western Railway has announced the running of a bi-weekly special train between Vapi and Izzatnagar which will have stoppage at Ratlam railway station.

According to railway information, train No 09005 Vapi to Izzat Nagar will start running from March 24 and will run till June 30 on every Friday and Sunday, while train No 09006 from Izzat Nagar to Vapi will run from March 25 on every Saturday and Sunday till July 1.

Train No 09005 Vapi to Izzat Nagar will commence journey from Vapi at 12.15 pm and train No 09006 Izzat Nagar to Vapi will commence journey at 8.05 pm from Izzat Nagar.

Stoppage of the train from both sides will be at Surat, Varodara, Ratlam, Kota, Gangapur city, Hindon city, Bayana, Agra Fort, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad, Mainpuri, Faruukhabad, Kayamganj, Ganjdundwara, Kasganj, Budaun, Bareilly and Bareilly city railway stations. Composition of the train will be one second AC, three third AC, twelver Sleeper and four general coaches.