Madhya Pradesh: Summer Special Superfast to Jammu Tawi to stop at Ratlam

Representative Image | File

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A summer special weekly Superfast AC train from Valsad to Jammu Tawi will be run by Western Railway with stoppage at Ratlam railway station. On return journey, the train will start from Jammu Tawi and end at Udhna. This information was provided through a railway press release on Friday.

Train No.09097 from Valsad to Jammu Tawi Special Superfast AC train would be ply from May 22 to June 26 on every Monday at 12.30 am from Valsad and reach Ratlam railway station at 7.25 am and Jammu Tawi at 8.35 am on Tuesday.

Stoppage will be at Navsari, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Mathura junction, Delhi Safdarjung, Ambala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt and Pathankot.

On return, train No09098 from Jammu Tawi to Udhna Superfast AC Special will run between May 23 and June 27 every Tuesday. It will start at 11.20 pm from Jammu Tawi and reach Ratlam railway station at 22.38 pm on Wednesday and Udhna railway station at 5.30 pm on Thursday.

Stoppage of the train will be Pathankot, Jalandhar Cantt, Ludhiana, Ambala, Delhi Safdarjung, Mathura junction, Gangapur City, Sawai Madhopur, Kota, Ratlam, Vadodara and Surat railway stations.

Composition of both trains would be 11 third AC economy coach and 6 AC chair car coach.