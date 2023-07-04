Madhya Pradesh: Success Story: ‘There’s Ability In Disability’ Rahis Bakil Mansuri

FP Photo

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): “Where there is a will, there is a way.” Everyone has heard this proverb but only Amin Mansoori, a divyang from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh has literally lived it.

Amin Mansoori, 30, who hails from the small Pipalrawan village of Dewas, cleared Patwari exam in the first attempt. Born without upper limbs (hand), Mansoori wrote the exam with his legs and triumphed.

Amin scored 127 out of 200 marks in the Patwari exam and topper in Locomotor Disability category in Dewas district. His achievement has become the talk of the town and an inspiration for hundreds of villagers.

Sharing his thoughts with Free Press, Amin Mansoori believes in, “Ability in disability’. “I never allowed disability to become my weakness as I believe I’m perfectly able to achieve my goal”.

Amin graduated from Indore writing and using the computer with his feet. Several doctors asked him to opt for artificial implants but “I am at peace with my present condition.

Amin, who did his primary schooling at a private school (up to eighth grade) and later took admission in the government, where he completed his remaining schooling (up to class 12) credited his success to the school teachers as well. Amin said not only his parents and three brothers, but also his school teachers, especially Chittaranjan Jangela, have made great contributions to his success.

Later, he moved to Indore along with his youngest brother, Asif Mansoori, who helped him in every phase of his life. After completing graduation, Amin started preparing for the competitive exam and by God's grace, he cracked patwari exam on the first attempt. Amin who now wants to pursue post-graduation made an appeal to the youngsters, to never allow negative thoughts in their minds despite many shortcomings.

Ecstatic over his son’s success, Amin’s father Iqbal Mansoori has no words to define his son’s success. He said that his son had done lots of hard work and now he is getting the dividend of that.