Madhya Pradesh: Submit an affidavit of ‘no private practice’ to join Super Speciality Hospital, says MGM to candidates

Indore: Aiming to keep the work of Super Speciality Hospital as its name, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has decided to ensure that the doctors of the hospital would not do any private practice or work with any other institutions. The college has been taking an affidavit from all the doctors being recruited with a pledge of not doing private practice.

The college administration is getting good response to the recruitments as faculty members of top institutions from across the country are willing to join the hospital.

At present, college administration is conducting interviews for recruiting associate and assistant professors in different specializations including cardiology, plastic surgery, pediatric surgery, urology, nephrology, and others.

“As per the directions from the government, we are informing the candidates about the job conditions at the time of interview and also taking an affidavit from them at the time of recruitment,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.