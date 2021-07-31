Madhya Pradesh: Submit an affidavit of ‘no private practice’ to join Super Speciality Hospital, says MGM to candidates

Indore: Aiming to keep the work of Super Speciality Hospital as its name, Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has decided to ensure that the doctors of the hospital would not do any private practice or work with any other institutions. The college has been taking an affidavit from all the doctors being recruited with a pledge of not doing private practice.
The college administration is getting good response to the recruitments as faculty members of top institutions from across the country are willing to join the hospital.
At present, college administration is conducting interviews for recruiting associate and assistant professors in different specializations including cardiology, plastic surgery, pediatric surgery, urology, nephrology, and others.
“As per the directions from the government, we are informing the candidates about the job conditions at the time of interview and also taking an affidavit from them at the time of recruitment,” Dean of MGM Medical College Dr Sanjay Dixit said.
Selected candidates will have to give the affidavit with pledging that they will not work in any other institution or will do private practice after joining Super Speciality Hospital.
Faculty members from AIIMS and other prominent institutes of the country are applying for the posts in the college and the administration has been planning to start it at the earliest.
The hospital has been established with Rs 237 crores and it would have about 534 beds with advanced operation theatres and facilities.
The hospital was used as one of the biggest covid hospitals during the second wave of COVID-19 and it catered treatment facilities to thousands of patients in the crisis.
