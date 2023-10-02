Madhya Pradesh: Subhasis Bose Takes Charge As Business Unit Head Of NTPC

FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): General manager Subhasis Bose took charge as the Business Unit Head of NTPC Khargone super thermal power station on Saturday.

Bose is a mechanical engineer graduate from Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He has also completed his postgraduate diploma in business management from MDI Gurgaon.

He Joined NTPC in the year 1988 as an executive trainee. He has a rich experience of 35 years working in both O&M and project construction areas at various locations of NTPC starting from Korba, ERI HQ, Kahalgaon, RIO-Bhopal, the project management team at Corporate, Vindhyachal, North Karanpura & now at Khargone.

Under the able leadership of Subhasis Bose, NTPC Khargone is poised to scale greater heights both in plant performance and its commitment towards society.