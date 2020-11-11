Madhya Pradesh: Sub-Inspector, constable attacked in Gandhwani

Gandhwani: Sub-inspector MT Baig and constable Ashok Chauhan who are posted at Gandhwani police station were assaulted while patrolling the rural areas of Gandhwani in a Bolero, by some unknown miscreants. They snatched the revolver of SI Baig and rifle of constable Chauhan and fled.

According to the information received, in Balwari village around 9.30 pm, miscreants who were driving a motorbike and car, snatched the rifle of constable Chauhan and attacked the duo. They pelted stones at them, seriously injuring them. SI MT Baig suffered a head, rib and arm injury while constable Ashok got injured in the head and ear. The duo was treated at the community health center of Gandhwani by Dr. HC Arya and his team.

In another incident Gandhwani police pursued miscreants who were running away with a car. The rogues left the car at the stadium located in Bariya and fled. Dhar Superintendent of Police Aditya Pratap Singh reached Gandhwani with force on getting news of the incident and enquired about the miscreants from the investigating team. SP Singh also visited SI Baig and constable Chauhan in the community health centre to know their well-being.