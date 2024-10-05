Madhya Pradesh: Students Walk 4 Km To Meet Allirajpur Collector Over Harassment |

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): To grab the attention of the district administration, over 40 students from Eklavya Model Residential School in Umrali, Alirajpur district walked approximately 4 kilometres to lodge a complaint with the collector, alleging harassment by the principal and warden. Upon learning about the students' protest, collector Dr Abhay Arvind Bedekar promptly intervened and dispatched SDM Tapish Pandey to meet the students and ensure their safety during their journey to Alirajpur.

Dr Bedekar later joined the students on the road, where he listened to their grievances and assured them that their issues would be addressed shortly. He stated, "The matter would be investigated. Action would be taken against those responsible as per the rules." The collector said, "We have received a complaint in this regard and appropriate action against erring officials will be taken." He also has ordered a detailed inquiry into the complaints of the students.

Abhimanyu Campaign Self-defence Workshop For Women Organised

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Dhar police, in collaboration with Lions Club, organised a 'Women Safety and Self-Defence Training Workshop' at Utkrisht Vidyalaya No 1, Ghoda-Chowpatty, which drew 500 participants. The workshop was part of the 'Abhimanyu Campaign', which runs from October 3 to October 12.

Abhimanyu Campaign Self-defence Workshop For Women Organised | FP Photo

Under the leadership of SP Manoj Kumar Singh, the campaign aims to educate rural women, children and students about various crimes against women, including drug addiction, dowry, illiteracy, gender discrimination and cyber crimes.

The SP provided detailed insights into pressing issues such as domestic violence, sexual harassment and the importance of digital safety. He emphasised the need for vigilance while using social media and mobile devices and urged students to report any instances of cyber fraud to the National Cyber Helpline at 1930 or their nearest police station.

Special guest district judge and district legal services authority secretary Umesh Kumar Soni also attended. The proactive approach could provide women with the skills and confidence to fend off potential attackers.