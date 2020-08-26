Madhya Pradesh: Students need to attach admit card copy with answer books

Indore: Final year/semester students of undergraduate and post-graduate courses will have to attach copy of their admit cards with answer books before submission.

In supplementary guidelines for exams and results, Department of Higher Education (DHE) stated that it is must for every student to attach copy of admit card with each subject paper answer before before submit the same at collection centres.

It is to be noted that collection centres are to be setup at colleges and schools for collection of answer books from students.

Students are required to submit answer books of all subjects together at the collection centres which will reach the university through lead institutes.

The supplementary guidelines also say that students who had failed or missed internal exams would be given assignment as a final chance to obtain passing marks. Their assignment marks will be considered for preparation of results.

The DHE also stated that students of the courses in which there is no provision for internal exams should also be given assignments.

Lead colleges to disburse remuneration

DHE has entrusted the responsibility on lead college principals for disbursement of remuneration to teaching and non-teaching staff who will be roped in exams duty. The university would have to provide advance amount to the lead college principals for disbursement of funds. Plus, the lead colleges will also make payment for vehicles used in exam related works. The varsity will have to give advancement amount to the lead colleges for this purpose as well.

PG registration date extended

DHE has extended the registrations last date for centralised online admission counselling for post-graduate courses till August 31. Previously, the last date was August 28. With this, the DHE has also extended document verification deadline till September 3. Sources claimed that the last dates has been extended following poor registrations for admission in PG courses.