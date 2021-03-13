Madhya Pradesh: Strictly follow covid norms, resolve to defeat the virus again, appeals former cabinet minister Archana Chitnis

Burhanpur: Former cabinet minister of the state Archana Chitnis has appealed to the masses to strictly follow the Covid-19 norms to prevent the spread of the pandemic. She said that the increasing Covid cases are a lesson for everyone to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of infection.

Addressing the gathering, she said that Coivd cases are continuously increasing in Burhanpur and Maharashtra too. "People should refrain from big gathering and functions. Earlier also people had followed the guidelines released by the government and had defeated Corona. But the infection is again spreading due to our carelessness. India is running its vaccination drive successfully under the leadership of the prime minister and is also playing the role of a responsible nation by supplying vaccines to many nations," added she.

She said that in the Burhanpur district around 11,000 people have been vaccinated so far and more than 162 people are infected right now.