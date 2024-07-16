 Madhya Pradesh: Stray Cattle A Never-Ending Problem In Bhikangaon
Stray cattle on the roads are causing accidents and disrupting traffic. These animals remain on the streets all day, creating chaos, especially on market days.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
article-image
Cattle roaming in the street | Picasa

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Stray animals are causing significant trouble for common people and drivers, especially during the Tuesday Haat Bazaar of Bhikangaon. Despite the collector's orders, the Municipal Council has yet to take action.

The problem worsens during the rainy season, particularly on Main Road, Mandi Road, Jhirnia Road, Housing Board Colony Chowk and Cinema Chowk.

Drivers face difficulties as stray animals wander onto the roads, causing accidents. Many people get injured while trying to drive the animals away. The issue persists, affecting daily life in the city and the presence of stray animals on squares and streets has become a never-ending problem.

In response to the growing concerns, council inspector Atim Rawat announced that efforts are being made to catch the stray animals. Additionally, repairs to the Kanj House are underway to address the issue soon.

Despite these assurances, residents are calling for more immediate action to ensure their safety and the smooth flow of traffic in the city.

