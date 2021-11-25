Madhya Pradesh: Stop dam on verge of choking

Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Baghni River which was once hailed as a spot of scenic beauty seems to have lost its former glory thanks to the apathy of the officials.

Due to lack of cleaning weeds are choking the stop dam built on the river. People of Bagh and from across the country used to visit the banks of the river during festivals.

Media has been reporting about the sorry state of affairs but officials have failed to pay heed to the issue. Officials of gram panchayat allege that they have insufficient funds for the maintenance of the river and no other department dispenses funds for the same.

Stop dam was built in the middle of the river with a budget reaching up to crores. The dam was developed to provide irrigation to the farms in the vicinity. Beautification of the river was also a declared aim of the project. But now due to garbage the dam is on the verge of choking- thwarting the declared purpose of the project.

A farmer Idris Mowati says that when the dam was built farmers here erupted with joy hoping that their farms will get sufficient water but the present state of the waterbody only saddens them.

A villager Radheshyaam Chouhan said that the situation is grave and with collective efforts it can be fixed. It is a feasible campaign (cleaning the stop dam) all we need is a good leader, he added.

