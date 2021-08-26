e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:17 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Stolen gold and silver jewellery recovered

Sections 457 and 380 were registered against the unknown accused.
FP News Service
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A complaint was filed in Kishanganj police station against unknown miscreants by Nasir, 32, son of Razak, a resident of Kakadpura Mahugaon for breaking the lock of his house and stealing gold and silver jewellery from the cupboard at night. Sections 457 and 380 were registered against the unknown accused.

During the investigation of the crime, accused Vinod aka Nana, 22, son of Ramsingh, a resident of Kakadpura in Mhow village, and Jitendra aka Shubham, 24, son of Jang Bahadur Gupta, a resident of 248 Shrinath Colony, in Mhow village, were caught and stolen gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 40,000 was recovered.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 02:17 AM IST
