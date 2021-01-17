Madhya Pradesh: STF arrests couple with 19600 US dollars in Indore, accused is government primary school teacher

Indore: The Special Task Force of police arrested a government primary school teacher and his wife while they were coming to city to sell stolen US dollars to someone here on Sunday. US$ 19600 (INR 14.3 lakh) were seized from the couple. Further investigation is underway. The couple had stolen the dollars from a man who was returning home from Mumbai in a bus in 2019.
Acting on directives of senior officials, a team led by STF inspector MA Syed was working to collect information about the people possessing foreign currency illegally and selling them. On Saturday, inspector Syed received information that a couple is coming to city to sell foreign currency to someone in Rahul Gandhi Nagar on Ring Road.
After the information, the STF team reached the mentioned place and detained a couple on bike. They introduced themselves as Mohammad Rafik Khan (49), a resident of Umarban village in Manawar tehsil in neighbouring Dhar district and his wife Khurshid Bi.
The STF officials recovered two packs of US dollar notes (one pack of 100 notes and another pack of 96 notes) from Khurshid. The value of notes in Indian currency is Rs 14.30 lakh. Their bike was also seized by the police and the accused were arrested.
Inspector Syed said that help of Indore police control room was taken to know about the complaint of US dollar stealing case when they were informed that a case of US dollar stealing was registered by Kishanganj police on the complaint of a person named Maksood from Mhow. Maksood was returning from Mumbai in a bus when his two packs of dollars were stolen. He alighted near Rau Circle (Indore district) when he came to know about the theft and he lodged a complaint with Kishanganj police station staff.
STF officials believed that the couple is associated with an organised crime gang. Further investigation and verification is being done to know the role of accused in crime. Also, the other persons indulged in the crime are being searched. Mohammad Rafik Khan is a government primary teacher in Umarban village. His record is being fetched from the local police station and his department.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)