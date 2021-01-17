Madhya Pradesh: STF arrests couple with 19600 US dollars in Indore, accused is government primary school teacher

Indore: The Special Task Force of police arrested a government primary school teacher and his wife while they were coming to city to sell stolen US dollars to someone here on Sunday. US$ 19600 (INR 14.3 lakh) were seized from the couple. Further investigation is underway. The couple had stolen the dollars from a man who was returning home from Mumbai in a bus in 2019.

Acting on directives of senior officials, a team led by STF inspector MA Syed was working to collect information about the people possessing foreign currency illegally and selling them. On Saturday, inspector Syed received information that a couple is coming to city to sell foreign currency to someone in Rahul Gandhi Nagar on Ring Road.

After the information, the STF team reached the mentioned place and detained a couple on bike. They introduced themselves as Mohammad Rafik Khan (49), a resident of Umarban village in Manawar tehsil in neighbouring Dhar district and his wife Khurshid Bi.