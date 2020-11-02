Madhya Pradesh: States procures over 4,000 tn of key Kharif crops so far

Madhya Pradesh has so far procured over 4,000 tn of key kharif crops-jowar, bajra, and paddy harvested in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) under the price support scheme, an official with the state department said today. "State-run agencies procured around 3,016 tn paddy from 482 farmers under minimum support price scheme," the official said.

The state aims to procure 4 mln tn of paddy in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep) marketing year at the minimum support price, up around 54% from the previous year. The state has ramped up its procurement target this year due to hopes of a bigger crop. Madhya Pradesh is among the leading growers of rice in the country.

The Centre increased the minimum support price of common variety paddy to 1,868 rupees per 100 kg for 2020-21 (Jul-Jun) from 1,815 rupees the previous year. It raised the minimum support price of Grade A variety paddy to 1,888 rupees from 1,835 rupees the previous year.

The agencies have purchased 771 tn bajra and 233 tn jowar from the growers under the price support scheme. "The procurement drive started late last month and benefited around 374 farmers so far. Of total 96 centres, state-run agencies have started the procurement of the coarse cereals across 50," the official said.

Prices typically dip when harvesting gathers pace and the crops hit the spot markets in full swing, traders said. Around 10,000 jowar farmers, and 29,416 bajra farmers in the state had registered for the procurement till Oct 9, he said. Madhya Pradesh is among the leading growers of paddy and coarse cereals.

The Centre has fixed the minimum support price for the hybrid variety of jowar at 2,620 rupees per 100 kg, up from 2,550 rupees last year those for maldandi variety at 2,640 rupees per 100 kg higher than 2,570 rupees from last year level. The minimum support price for bajra harvested in 2020-21 is 2,150 rupees per 100 kg against 2,000 rupees last year. Madhya Pradesh is among the leading growers of coarse cereals in the country.