Madhya Pradesh: State to witness political turmoil, predicts Panda Nagulal

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): The annual prediction ceremony was organised at the temple of Goddess Mahishasura Mardini temple in Gothda village near Ratlam district on the auspicious occasion of Chaitra Navratri Navami celebration. During the ceremony, the prediction of Goddess Mahishasura Mardini was announced from the mouth of panda Nagulal Choudhary, a priest of Goddess Mahishasur Mardini temple. Panda Choudhary made prediction on agriculture to weather and since it is the election year, the priest also made prediction on political scenario in the state this year.

In the prediction, Choudhary predicted turmoil in state politics, but the king will remain the same. Besides, he announced that there will be fragmented rain due to which farmers will have to face difficulties in sowing. At the same time, he has also predicted that there will be a lot of rain in the last phase of monsoon.

Notably, every year in Gothda village of Khachrod tehsil of Ujjain district, the prophecy of Goddess MahishasuraMardini is organised on the banks of Maleni River.

It is believed that the Goddess herself prophesies through the mouth of a temple priest. In this, accurate predictions are made especially related to agriculture, weather, auspicious time and prices of crops. For years, people have deep faith in the prophecy. This is the reason why devotees and farmers not only from surrounding districts, but also from Gujarat and Rajasthan reach here to listen to the prophecies of Gothda Mataji.