Madhya Pradesh: State Polls, Preparations In Full Swing

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, the preparations are in full swing by the district administration to conduct free and fair elections in the district.

Collector and district election officer Shivraj Singh Verma and SP Dharamveer Singh held a meeting with returning and assistant returning officers of six assembly constituencies of the district.

During the meeting, it was said that the model code of conduct for state assembly polls is likely to be enforced anytime in the coming days, and its implementation strictly is collective responsibility, the collector said.

With the imposition of the model code of conduct, promotional materials of government schemes, posters, banners, and flex should be removed from all government offices within 24 hours.

Similarly, posters, banners, hoardings, and flex put up on private buildings and properties should be removed within 72 hours, the collector reminded.

The parties must avoid advertising or using official mass media for publicity on achievements to improve their chances of victory in the elections.

The district administration and police head also instructed officials of flying squads, static surveillance teams and nodal officers to remain vigilant.

They also gave suggestions to the returning and assistant returning officers, for conducting the elections in a peaceful atmosphere and perfect implementation of the model code of conduct in the district.

During this, the collector also asked officials to set up all basic facilities for the disabled and other voters at all polling stations under their respective regions.

He also instructed the officials to take steps to provide drinking water, electricity, ramps and toilet facilities at the polling stations. Additional collector Lakshmi Gamad and police officers also attended the meeting. The crucial assembly elections in the state will be held in November this year.