Madhya Pradesh State Open Board exams from December 14

Indore: Madhya Pradesh State Open School board examination will commence from December 14, 2020. Other than this, ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi’ examination for class 10th and 12th board classes will also be organised in December.

Examination for private students of class 5th and 8th will also be conducted in December. To conduct these examinations, there will be 248 examination centres will be set up across the state.

A total of 81,043 students will attend various examinations at these centers. Government has instructed regular students of fifth and eighth students not to conduct board examination this year.

Though board examinations for class 5th and 8th will not be conducted for regular students, it will be conducted for private students.

There are about 700 students in the state, who will be attempting class 5th and 8th board exams.

Apart from this, 29,851 students of class 10th and 37,077 students of class 12th will be attempting ‘Rukh Jaana Nahi’ examination. Students of Madrasa Board will also attempt these examinations.

//Exam to be conducted in two shifts

The first paper of class 10th students will be in the third language Urdu, Sanskrit and Marathi. Their examination will conclude on December 22.

The exam time for class 10th students will be from 8 am to 11 am. At the same time, the first paper of the students of class 12th will be of geography. This exam will conclude on December 29. Their exam time for class 12th students will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

//Two yard social distancing

About 81 thousand students will attempt the examinations in 248 examination centers across the state.

Due to Covid-19 outbreak, students will be required to sit at distance of two yards, i.e. 6 feet. With two yards for each student, an average school with 10 large rooms will have 1200 square foot area, i.e. 400 yards. Hence, in such a school, about 200 students will be able to attempt the exam.

Time Table for Class 10th & 12th State Open Board Exam

Date Class 10 Class 12

Dec 14 Mathematics English

Dec 15 - Home Science

Dec 16 Science Hindi

Dec 17 Hindi Political Science

Dec 18 Home Science Economics

Dec 19 Sanskrit Geography

Dec 21 Economics Chemistry

Dec 22 - Biology/Accountancy

Dec 23 Social Science History

Dec 24 Marathi Mathematics/Entrepreneurship (for ITI students)

Dec 26 English Sanskrit

Dec 28 Business Studies Physics/Business Studies

Dec 29 Urdu Cutting, Tailoring & Dress Material/ Shorthand/ Computer hardware and assembly