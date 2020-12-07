Madhya Pradesh: State Open Board examinations to begin from December 14

Indore: Madhya Pradesh State Open School board examination will commence from December 14, 2020. Other than this, ‘Ruk Jaana Nahi’ examination for class X and XII will also be organised in December.
Examination for private students of class V and VIII will also be conducted in December. A total of 81,043 students will take examinations at 248 centres in the state. Government has instructed regular students of fifth and eighth class not to conduct board examination this year.
Though board examinations for class 5th and 8th will not be conducted for regular students, it will be conducted for private students. There are about 700 students in state who will appear for class 5th and 8th board exams. Apart from this, 29,851 students of class X and 37,077 students of class XII will be attempting ‘Rukh Jaana Nahi’ examination. Students of Madarsa Board will also attempt these examinations.
Exam to be conducted in two shifts: The first paper of class X students will be in third language Urdu, Sanskrit and Marathi. Their examination will conclude on December 22. The exam time for class X students will be from 8 am to 11 am. At the same time, the first paper of students of class XII will be geography. This exam will conclude on December 29. Their exam time for class XII students will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.
Two-yard social distancing: About 81,000 students will attempt the examinations in 248 examination centers across the state. Due to Covid-19 outbreak, students will be required to sit at distance of two yards, that is, six feet. With two yards for each student, an average school with 10 large rooms will have 1200 square foot area, that is, 400 yards. Hence, in such a school, about 200 students will be able to appear for exam.
