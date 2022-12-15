Madhya Pradesh: State level Yoga competition concludes in Ujjain

Participants of different divisions present during the closing ceremony of State level Yoga competition, in Ujjain on Wednesday. |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Higher education minister Mohan Yadav attended the closing ceremony of the State level Yoga (men/women) competition at the Gymnasium of Government Madhav Science College on Wednesday.

The competition was jointly organised by Government Girls Post Graduate College and Government Madhav Science College. Players from Bhopal, Chhindwara, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur, Rewa, Sagar and Ujjain divisions participated in it.

The minister was introduced to the players thereafter the players of the different division participated in the march past. The welcome speech at the closing ceremony was given by Dr VK Gupta, principal of Madhav Science College. Addressing the gathering, the minister said that a new youth policy will be launched in Madhya Pradesh on January 12, 2023, - the birthday of Swami Vivekananda. Necessary suggestions will be sought from the students in all the colleges and universities of the state to improve education.

College student Saloni gave a dance performance based on the worship of Lord Krishna. The higher education department presented mementoes to all the guests.

